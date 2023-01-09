Ceira Berliew is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Ceira is a psychology student from Imperial who participates in suicide prevention causes, and most importantly, she does more than she realizes to proactively create a safe conversation space for others impacted by suicide and severe depression. Not all heroes wear capes or have a job title associated with their power to help others. Some, like Ceira, being hero can mean even though you lost your younger teenage sibling in a such a traumatic way, you selflessly provide others with your time, patience, and love. After losing my mom and brother, Ceira played a key role in the healing process. I am so grateful for our everyday heroes. They deserve the world

Ceira wanted to hear ‘Til You Can’t by Cody Johnson

