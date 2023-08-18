Caterina Ritchey is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Caterina (“Cat”) works for the City of Madison Police Department. She works with all departments to encourage a cohesive nature in this community. She has assisted with animal control to safely capture strays. Even in the line of duty, picked up a fire hose and put the playground fire out (yes blue and red all in one – it’s in her blood). She worked with the local youths in the Madison Police Youth Academy teaching about cyber predators, internet safety, and protecting themselves against predators. She works hard to protect and serve her community. She graduated top of her class. She is making a positive impact as a police officer in her community

Caterina was nominated by Rebecca and Scott Albers

Caterina wanted to hear I’m a Survivor by Reba McEntire

