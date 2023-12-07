Catarena Jackson is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Cee Cee is my sister and home nurse. I quite literally couldn’t get through my day without her. She also is a mother of 5 beautiful children, vice president of the PTA, cheer coach of her own affordable cheer program for 27 other children. Cee Cee is one of the most selfless people I know and deserves more recognition than she gets

Catarena was nominated by Abagail McLemore

Catarena wanted to hear Goodbye Earl by The Chicks

