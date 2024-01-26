Cassidy Elsner is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Cassidy teaches the young minds in 1st grade! Everyday she wakes up (currently pregnant after going through IVF) and is excited to go to Eureka Elementary in the Rockwood School District and instill proper morals, values, and knowledge into the bright young 1st graders! She’s been doing it for almost 8 years and never once complained! She will use her own money she makes to reinvest into her classroom for the better of her students. Very proud of her

Cassidy was nominated by Blake Elsner

Cassidy wanted to hear Look What God Gave Her by Thomas Rhett

