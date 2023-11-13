Casey Quarando is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Casey is a school nurse a St. Charles Borromeo School in St. Charles. Last year she was a teacher’s aid at St. Andrews School in Cape Coral, Florida. In Florida she always was the “nice teacher” amongst 4th grades because she had to regularly be their substitute. Nurse Quarando is always calming the anxious students and fixing all boo-boos (mostly with ice packs and crackers). She is always welcoming the students

Casey was nominated by Amelia Quarando

Casey wanted to hear Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan

