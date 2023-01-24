Carrie Long is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Carrie is currently a 3rd grade teacher for Northwest school district, in which she has been employed by since 2005. She is great at what she does. And not only is a teacher a heroic job in its self, in 2006 her son past away from childhood cancer at just 8 years old. Every year she has held St Baldricks shave events, Trivia nights, golf tournaments to raise money to help find a cure. The whole school comes together to honor Charlie and the kids still fighting today and its all made possible by Carrie. You can see the strength and struggle on her face as she stands up on stages each year with tears in her eyes telling the story of her son journey and she urges to push to help kids today still fighting

Carrie was nominated by Audrey Venegoni

Carrie wanted to hear Famous Friends by Chris Young and Kane Brown

