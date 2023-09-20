Carlie Daffron is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Carlie is Herrin’s First Female Police Officer, and is currently Herrin’s SRO for the Herrin School District, at the High School and Grade School! Carlie knew in the 8th grade what she wanted to become and never faltered in her desire to become a Police Officer! Carlie has always been community first, active in food drives, blood drives, fund raisers, anything she could do for her community, she was there! Carlie graduated from Duquoin High School with honors, then went on to John A Logan college obtaining an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice, from there she attended SIU-C obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. She recently obtained her Master’s Degree in Mass Communications, from Murray State! Carlie proudly serves the people of Herrin, with Duty, Honor and Courage, and loves working with the kids and their parents! As her dad, I’m just so proud of her and love her so much

Carlie was nominated by Brad Daffron

Carlie wanted to hear Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson

