Calvin Davis is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My husband, Calvin Davis, served in the Marine Corps for 7.5 years and deployed to Jordan during his time of service. He is currently a pipe-fitter in our hometown and likes to ride dirt bikes in his free time. He goes above and beyond for anyone and he is one of the kindest, humble and most loving humans I know. He is a great husband, father and friend

Calvin was nominated by Emily Davis

Calvin wanted to hear Cowgirls Don’t Cry by Brooks & Dunn

