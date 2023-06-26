Bryan Steinmeyer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Bryan is a 35+ year volunteer fire fighter and is currently serving as the Chief of the Worden Volunteer Fire Department. He is the most dedicated volunteer fire fighter that I have been around since my 15 years of service. He is always willing to help and is very carrying about his fellow firefighters, all while working his 40 hour a week job for the Edwardsville Public Works. It is an honor to call him my friend

Bryan was nominated by Justin Bonnell

Bryan wanted to hear Son of a Sinner by Jelly Roll

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com