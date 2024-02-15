Brooke Baur is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brooke is an EMT with MedStar Ambulance and currently finishing her paramedic. She has had 2 life saves in the past 3 weeks. She absolutely loves her job, works hard long hours in a high calling area with NO rest and is a wonderful mother to her 3 year old little boy
Brooke was nominated by Melissa Baur
Brooke wanted to hear ’98 Braves by Morgan Wallen
