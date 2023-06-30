Brian Cavalier is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brian works for Harrisonville telephone company in Waterloo, IL. When he’s not helping customers restore internet service, he’s fighting fires. Brian is a volunteer fireman in Sparta, IL. He loves to help others and make sure others are safe. Brian is also upholding a family firefighting tradition that started with my grandpa, dad, cousin and now him

Brian was nominated by Tiffany Cavalier

Brian wanted to hear Chattahoochee by Alan Jackson

