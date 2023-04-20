Brendan Miller is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brendan serves his community is multiple ways. First off, he was in the United States Army as a 91 B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. He is currently in the inactive ready reserve status for one more year until he has completed his 8 year contract. As a civilian, he is a firefighter with Aviston Volunteer Fire Department and is also an EMT for Rural Med EMS. When he isn’t working or on calls, Brendan is an amazing father and soon to be husband
Brendan was nominated by Ashley Ribbing
Brendan wanted to hear Something Like That by Tim McGraw
