Breanna Bingel is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Breanna is a flight nurse for Arch 4 base in Sparta, IL, a volunteer firefighter for Marissa Fire Dept., and an Educator for our local hospitals, EMS, and fire depts! She also is finishing her associates degree in special rescue for water rescue and trench rescue to work for our local special rescue team! She also started as an EMT for our local ground EMS for 10 years and obtained her PHRN to still work on an ambulance when needed. She works PRN at several rural critical access hospitals to help with the staffing crisis when she can. She also trains horses in her free time for those wanting to ride and compete in horse shows

Breanna was nominated by Dominique Ferris

Breanna wanted to hear Cowgirls by Morgan Wallen

