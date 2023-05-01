Brandon Neumann is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brandon was in the Army and he left for boot camp on 7/11/01, right out of high school, exactly 2 months before 9/11. He has done 2 tours in Iraq, even after he was in the National Reserve, raising his 2 sons all on his own. He moved to the area exactly 1 year ago, after the rest of his civilian life he had lived in a small town in IN

Brandon was nominated by Sam Kadera

Brandon wanted to hear Live Like You Were Dying by Tim McGraw

