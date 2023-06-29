Brandon Gehrig is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brandon is an EMT in Chester, IL for Medstar. He is an Army Infantry Vet., 10 years with Medstar and volunteered with the Coulterville Fire District

Brandon was nominated by David Sheffield

Brandon wanted to hear Fancy by Reba McEntire

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

