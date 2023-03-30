Brady Robinson is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brady started teaching over a decade ago at Music Makers teaching many members of the community percussion, guitar and piano. After realizing he could connect with students, he decided to go to school for special education and began teaching his first class this year at Central R3

Brady was nominated by Rian Gilkerson

Brady wanted to hear Your Man by Josh Turner

