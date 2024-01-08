Billy Mayhall is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Billy created an organization STL Youth Sports Outreach, the focus began helping kids in the community to receive sporting equipment to offset the cost of playing sports, but has grown into so much more. We just had a toy drive and collected toys that will go out to the community to kids. He is inspirational to the community and so many people will stand behind him and help people out. He’s got families that he is sponsoring for the holidays. He has raised money for kids with cancer and trying to help their families. I was at a local restaurant last night and he bought dinner for someone without them knowing and I caught the conversation since I was at a table near by. All around a great member of our community! I think one of the things that no one notices as much he credits everyone else for all these things

Billy was nominated by Diana Hill

Billy wanted to hear When It Rains It Pours by Luke Combs

