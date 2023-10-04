Bill George is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Bill George is the Internal Optical Coordinator for Eye Thrive, a local St. Louis based non-profit providing free essential vision services through a Mobile Vision Clinic. Bill works everyday on board the Mobile Vision Clinic to assist optometrists in conducting full comprehensive eye exams for low-income kids. He not only drives the vehicle but also works in the on-board lab to create and dispense prescription glasses immediately to the kids that need them. When not on-board the Mobile Vision Clinic, Bill manages the Replacement Program. Eye Thrive will provide any child with a current Eye Thrive prescription free replacement glasses, no-questions-asked, that are mailed directly to their school or home. Bill works tirelessly to ensure no child has to wait long for their replacement glasses to arrive. This past school year Bill dispensed over 1200 pairs of replacement glasses, ensuring each of those kids have the glasses they need to thrive at school and at home! This school year Eye Thrive anticipates providing over 20,000 vision screenings, 5,000 comprehensive exams, 6,000 pairs of prescription glasses, 200 medical referrals for follow up care and over 2,000 pairs of replacements. This level of incredible impact would not be possible without Bill! But most of all it is his level of care for each and every child that he encounters that makes him worthy of this award. Bill takes the time to learn each child’s name, chat with them about their vision and make sure they are comfortable along every step of the process

Bill was nominated by Abbie Enlund

Bill wanted to hear Big, Big Plans by Chris Lane

