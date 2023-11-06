Benjamin Steinkamp is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Ben is a Firefighter Captain with Antonia Fire Protection District and has been with the district for many years. I am nominating him for his hard work serving our community in Jefferson County. He overcame brain surgery from a colloid cyst. His surgeons said he more than likely would never be a firefighter again, and not only is he still serving his community, but he recently became a captain. He works hard for his family of 6, and will do whatever it takes to care for his blended family. As his wife I am so proud of him, and look forward to many more years together

Ben was nominated by Ashley Steinkamp

Ben wanted to hear I’m Gonna Miss Her by Brad Paisley

