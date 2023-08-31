Ben Smith is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Ben is an EMT for MedStar and is a volunteer firefighter in Sparta. He is dedicated to serve his community and helps out whenever he can

Ben was nominated by Kimberly Smith

Ben wanted to hear Dirt on My Boots by Jon Pardi

