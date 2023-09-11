Becca Czerniejewski is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Becca is an amazing RN that is the nurse manager of a local ER. She pours her heart and soul into her staff and the department. There is nothing she wouldn’t do to help someone. She keeps her family going and puts them at the center of her world

Becca was nominated by Melany Rusteberg

Becca wanted to hear She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy by Kenny Chesney

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com