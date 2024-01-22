Austin Scheibe is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Austin was born and raised in Monroe County and he does a lot for the community. He may not live in Waterloo as of right now, but it’ll forever be his home … the military just has him going places. He has done a lot being in the army and does a lot whenever we go home to visit. There’s never a dull moment when he’s around. He helps those in need even if he’s in need himself. Having him as a husband and a father to our girls means a lot. When he informed me we will be moving back home to Monroe County, I saw the spark back in his eyes knowing he’s going back to help those. Whenever he talks about what he is going to do next, he loves to tell you. One of the brightest moments he told me about is how when we get back home, he will be helping the elderly people when it snows or with whatever they need with their drive ways or yard work, because they don’t have a lot of people that are able to help. Our daughters tell everyone he is their hero because he has never once let them down or will ever let them down. He has always put everyone first and plans on doing the same once we move back to Monroe County

Tyler was nominated by Maryann Scheibe

Tyler wanted to hear I Cross My Heart by George Strait

