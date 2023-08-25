Andrew Jones is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Andrew is a disabled United States Air Force veteran and is currently attending college for an HVAC career. He recently just had a baby girl! Nova and Mackenzie love you very much! We are so proud of you! He is currently living 13 hours away from home and served a deployment to Qatar
Andrew was nominated by Shauna Talbert
Andrew wanted to hear Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan
