Amy Pogue is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Amy is our Program Nurse at our adult day health care center. She has been here since 2016 and is an amazing health care leader. She is the most caring, compassionate, empathetic and intuitive and intelligent nurse! Each and every day, she cares for our seniors who suffer from Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and other chronic illnesses as well as those adults with disabilities. Each day there could be as many 60 participants that she cares for in so many capacities. She manages all their medications, leads and assists her team of aids and CNA’s with the smallest of duties (there is nothing she would ask anyone to do, that she would not do herself) and does so with humor and a smile! She has the funniest sense of humor and goes out of her way to find ways to make people laugh … including putting funny pictures of herself with crazy filters all around our work place! Be careful if you open a closet door … you may find a funny picture of her to make you laugh and brighten your day. She is an extraordinary health care professional and has saved lives and handled healthcare emergencies with grace and dignity. She always jumps in to help and you can even find her helping in the kitchen or singing along with our entertainment! Serenity Adult Day Center is blessed to have such an outstanding Nurse Leader. We Love her and she helps so many people every day

Amy was nominated by Carolyn Dowd

Amy wanted to hear Carrying Your Love with Me by George Strait

