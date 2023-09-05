Amber Spencer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Amber works for AirEvac 172 in Mount Vernon, IL. There she works long and demanding hours. It is a very fast paced job, once they get a call they have a short period of time to be ready and in the air. Although it’s an awesome job, she risks her life for others every single day, what’s not to brag about! In Amber’s free time, she enjoys baking for her local business Food Is Love, LLC, gardening, and spending time with family and her animals

Amber was nominated by Aaliyah Upton

Amber wanted to hear Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

