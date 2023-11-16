Amber Crump is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Amber has been a 911 dispatcher since 2013. She currently works at the Belleville Police Dept. and recently finished the EMT course and has been through the correctional academy

Amber was nominated by Glenda Cumberland

Amber wanted to hear Something’s Gonna Kill Me by Corey Kent

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com