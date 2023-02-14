Alyssa Winterbauer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My daughter Alyssa is an ER Nurse at St. Clare Hospital, she’s also a Travel Nurse, she was in Boston recently, for 4 months working as an ER Nurse. She’s an awesome, hard working woman, she was in her first 6 months of her career as an ER Nurse when the Covid19 pandemic hit, she worked through the whole pandemic on the front lines saving lives but seeing a lot of lives lost too. I’m so proud of my daughter for being on the front lines in the ER & doing a great job at what she does!

Alyssa was nominated by Christina Winterbauer

Alyssa wanted to hear Any Man of Mine by Shania Twain

