Allison McAtee is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Allison is married and mom to a wonderful little boy! She works at First State Community Bank working with outreach programs like Junior Savers and Horizons Club. She loves spending time at their farm and in the outdoors with her family and dogs

Allison was nominated by Rian Gilkerson

Allison wanted to hear Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com