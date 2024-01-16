Alex Spangler is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Alex is a paramedic at Christian Hospital. I have never met someone that works as hard as he does with little to no complaining. He cares so deeply about every single patient that he helps. Every morning after a 24 hour shift, I get at least an hour long debrief of the entire shift – showing how much he puts into the job. He truly loves what he does and I would love to let him know that the community is so lucky to have him. He’s amazing at what he does. Thanks for all your help to Alex and all first responders

Alex was nominated by Elizabeth Morris

Alex wanted to hear Fancy Like by Walker Hayes

