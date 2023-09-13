Abbigail Steibel is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Abbigail works at Waterloo Animal Hospital and County Animal Hospital as a certified Vet Technician. She never leaves a task undone and goes that extra mile to help her co-workers out. She’s a team player wherever she is. She goes above and beyond and does whatever it takes to provide the care needed for her animals at her clinics. She never says “no” and is always willing to lend a hand to anything or anyone in need. She works extra hours and provides excellent care for all of the fur babies

Abbigail was nominated by Vicki Steibel

Abbigail wanted to hear Suds in the Bucket by Sara Evans

