Aarionna Davis is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Aarionna is the BEST paramedic and firefighter around. This woman is putting in 160+ every two weeks. She knows there’s a paramedic shortage nation wide and believes no one should go without an ambulance. Therefore she works herself to death to provide for her community while working 3 other paramedic jobs and volunteering her time to the fire department. She’s the light at the end of the tunnel for a lot of people, coworkers and patients. She wonders all the time if she’s making a difference, everyone around her can see she’s making a world of difference in so many lives. This beautiful human was truly gods gift to EMS

Aarionna was nominated by Gabrielle Johnson

Aarionna wanted to hear She Likes It by Russell Dickerson

