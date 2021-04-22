Hit songwriter Shane McAnally + more named as guests for “Shady Ladies of Music City” podcast

“Shady Ladies of Music City”/Hot Schatz PR

“Shady Ladies of Music City,” a podcast hosted by Evelyn Shriver and Susan Nadler, have announced an additional guest lineup for its second season, featuring some of Nashville’s most legendary country music insiders.

Among them is Clint Higham, the star manager known for his longtime work with Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and more. Also making an appearance is Shane McAnally, one of the industry’s most in-demand songwriters and producers, who has worked with the likes of Sam Hunt, Kacey Musgraves and a number of other stars.

They’re joining a lineup that includes the likes of Martina McBride and The Mavericks frontman Raul Malo.

The show’s hosts are both iconic members of country music’s history themselves, working closely with artists like Randy Travis, Tammy Wynette and George Jones over the years.

To see a full schedule of episodes and find out how to listen, visit the podcast’s website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.