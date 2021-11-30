“Hide the Wine”: Carly Pearce shares favorite part of the holiday season

Hunter Berry/CMA

There are many ways to celebrate the holidays, but there’s a specific activityÂ Carly PearceÂ enjoys most.

“My favorite part about the holiday season is obviously getting to be with friends and family. But also that I can drink as much wine as I want to,” she quips toÂ Access.

Carly’s answer should come as no surprise, as her single “Hide the Wine,” reached the top 20 on theÂ BillboardÂ Country Airplay chart in 2017.

The hit singer already has a jump-start on the holiday spirit, as she andÂ Gabby BarrettÂ co-hosted and performed on theÂ CMA Country ChristmasÂ special that aired on ABC last night.Â Lady AÂ also performed their original song, “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” withÂ Dave Haywood, sharing the punny way he enjoys the holiday season.

“I think my favorite part about the holidays is the food. It takes the cake,” he jokes. “Get it?”

“That’s so bad,” band mateÂ Charles KelleyÂ responds with a smile, whileÂ Hillary ScottÂ chuckles.

Carrie Underwood, Jimmie AllenÂ andÂ Brett EldredgeÂ were among the other artists who performed onÂ CMA Country Christmas.

