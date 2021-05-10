Here’s how celebs like Keith Urban, Shania Twain and more celebrated Mother’s Day

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Mother’s Day was Sunday and celebs took to social media to honor those special moms in their life or celebrate being mothers themselves.

Here’s how your favorite celebrities marked the holiday:

Lady A: “To always being our own personal rocks, and always being viewed as everyday superheroes in the eyes of our children…we truly don’t know where we’d be without you. Happy Mother’s Day Hillary, Kelli and Cassie -chris & dave & ck”

Jason Aldean: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s out there. I have been blessed with one amazing mom, one amazing bonus mom and one amazing mom to my babies. #nothinglikemamas”

Gabby Barrett: “A letter to my sweet little girl. Oh Baylah May, how you have flipped my world completely upside down in such a small amount of time. You’re almost 4 months old now. Little did I know, I could fall in love with another human as fast as I did you. Time is flying and it’s hard to describe how amazing it is to see you grow and come into your own. I remember finding out I was pregnant, and wanting to fast forward already so that you’d be here. To see whose features you have, to hear your voice, your giggle. What your name would be, what your personality would be like. All the wonderful attributes you would have.

What a privilege it was to be able to grow you in my tummy. I miss feeling you move around, but you being earth side has been a new kind of joy. The concept “dying to thy self” in the Christian life has become so evident since becoming a mother. And I couldn’t be more grateful to Our Lord and your daddy for giving me you.

Happy Mother’s Day to ALL mothers. Sending my love to you especially today.”

Dierks Bentley: “they might not think we’re cool but you always are to me.#happymothersday”

Kane Brown: “We love you so much mama happy Mother’s Day”

Luke Bryan: “Happy Mother’s Day to one of the best of them @linabryan3!”

Luke Combs: “Happy Mother’s Day Momma! I love you a lot. Thanks for everything you’ve done for me and always supporting this crazy dream of mine. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you!”

Mickey Guyton: “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful momma. I never truly understood the love my mom has for all of her children until I had one of my own. I get it now. Thank you for your love and sacrifice. I took it for granted but I see now. So thank you.”

Miranda Lambert: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! #bevlambert @muttnation #furmoms #stepmoms #grandmamas”

Shay Mooney: “Mother’s Day should be everyday. You’re a superhuman @hannah.billingsley 3 immature little boys to deal with, and you do it with patience, kindness, and a whole lotta treats. We love you.”

Maren Morris: “Thank you to my guys.”

Brad Paisley: “A work of art. Also pictured, the Mona Lisa.

Happy Mother’s Day Mom & @kimberlywilliamspaisley

Here’s to all the moms. #happymothersday”

Thomas Rhett: “The rock of our family. The selfless, loving, beautiful, multi tasking, podcasting, book writing, joy giving human that is @laur_akins me, Willa gray, ada James, Lennon and whatever we name our 4th daughter are the luckiest humans in the world. Thank you for existing and shining a light in any room you walk into. Happy Mother’s Day to you! And happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mommas in my family.”

Shania Twain: “Being a mom is the greatest job in the world ?? Happy Mother’s Day!”

Carrie Underwood: “I hope all you mamas out there are taking a break today to enjoy some me-time! #HappyMothersDay #ChooseYou”

Keith Urban: “Happy Mother’s Day to mothers EVERYWHERE!!!! Happy Mother’s Day to Nicole Mary. Our girls are ALL love, color, kindness and compassion, curiosity, and so much more because YOU are all these things …..and so much more We LOVE you !”

