HBO Max releases trailer for Carrie Underwood’s festive Christmas special

The trailer for Carrie Underwood‘s HBO Max special is giving fans a preview of what will be a truly festive holiday event.

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood finds the superstar singer performing a myriad of Christmas classics and original songs from her album My Gift.

Poised on an elaborately decorated stage adorned with elegant Christmas trees, Carrie is seen in the trailer crooning “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” followed by a jubilant performance of “Let There Be Peace” supported by a socially-distanced choir.

In between a pitch-perfect duet with John Legend on “Hallelujah,” Carrie can be seen belting out “O Holy Night” and offering the festive “Favorite Time of Year.”

“More than anything, I wanted to make this album full of so much love and so much heart and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way,” Carrie says in the clip, as she reflects on the meaning of Christmas growing up.

The special also offers an inside look at the recording process of “Little Drummer Boy,” which features vocals by Carrie’s five-year-old son, Isaiah.

My Gift: A Christmas Special debuts on HBO Max on December 3.

By Cillea Houghton

