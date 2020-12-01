Hardy cracks open "One Beer" at top of country charts

Tanner Gallagher

Hardy only needed “One Beer” to launch his artist career.

The hit songwriter is celebrating his first number one as an artist, as “One Beer,” his collaboration with Devin Dawson and Lauren Alaina, reaches the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

This also marks Hardy’s eighth hit as a songwriter. He’s also appeared at the top of the charts as a co-writer on Morgan Wallen‘s “More Than My Hometown,” Blake Shelton‘s “God’s Country,” “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line and more.

“I am so thankful for the writers and my label for helping me take this song all the way to #1,” Hardy shares. “My first #1 as an artist means so much to me and it’s a feeling I’ll never forget.”

“One Beer” is also Devin’s first number one and Lauren’s third, following “Road Less Traveled” and her duet with Kane Brown on “What Ifs.”

“One Beer” is featured on Hardy’s 2020 debut album, A Rock.

