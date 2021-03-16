Gwen Stefani is "so happy" to be a part of country music

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music

Gwen Stefani never imagined herself in the realm of country music, but she’s thankful to be a part of the genre.

During a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gwen reflects on the transition from her days in pop-rock band No Doubt to having two #1 songs on the country charts with fiancé Blake Shelton with “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

“I would’ve never imagined that,” she says with genuine surprise. “It’s so far out there that it’s hard to even remember my other life back then.”

The crossover star also shares her admiration for the storytelling aspect of the genre that she connects to as a songwriter, penning several of No Doubt’s songs as well as her solo hits “Hollaback Girl” and “Cool,” along with current single “Slow Clap.”

“Being opened up to the country music genre has been really cool because I feel like what makes me feel good about myself is my songwriting, that’s what makes me feel like I’m actually contributing to the world, and some of the songwriting in country music is just masterful. It’s storytelling,” she explains, adding that “the story’s getting across, the heart is getting across and the message.”

“I just learned a lot and I’m so happy to be opened up to the whole genre,” Gwen says.

The couple has been spending much of their time during the COVID-19 pandemic at their ranch in Oklahoma, where Blake proposed to Gwen in October 2020.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.