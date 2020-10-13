Granger Smith’s brother Tyler is one of 31 suitors romancing Clare Crawley on ‘The Bachelorette’

BBR Music Group; ABC/Craig Sjodin

Typically, you’ll find Granger Smith onstage, while his manager and brother, Tyler Smith, is busy working in the background. Tonight, however, the tables turn, as Tyler steps into the spotlight at one of 31 bachelors romancing Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Even though Granger’s previously performed on the show, the Texan admits he’s only been a casual watcher.

“I have seen a few episodes, been passing [through],” he tells ABC Audio. “My wife used to watch it quite a bit.”

“So I would come in,” he continues, “and it was one of those shows where you just kind of stop and you go, ‘Why are they doing that? Why? Why is he saying that? That’s not real. There’s no way he feels that way or she thinks that.'”

While Tyler connected with Bachelorette producers during Granger’s 2018 guest appearance, you won’t see the “Backroad Song” hitmaker sharing screen time with his brother.

“I’m not on this season…” Granger reveals. “I’m pretty sure there’s not any musicians that came because of COVID. They were so strict on who they’ve brought in.”

“They quarantined Tyler here in Texas,” he adds, “and they quarantined him in California, and they tested every day. I just don’t think they brought anybody outside in.”

Granger confesses he and Tyler had a heart-to-heart before filming began.

“We had a long talk at the beginning, that, ‘Hey, Tyler, this is an experience for you. This is a lifetime experience that you should just open up to fully and drop all expectations and go in like it’s a really cool vacation.’ And that’s what he did.”

“It was quite the experience. I’ll put it that way,” Granger laughs.

You can watch Tyler on The Bachelorette tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Stephen Hubbard

