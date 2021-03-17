Granger + Amber Smith share the journey that led to pregnancy two years after son’s death

Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

It’s been a long and emotional road to pregnancy for Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, who announced last week that they’re expecting a baby boy in August.



The couple, who are also parents to nine-year-old daughter London and seven-year-old son Lincoln, lost their youngest child, three-year-old River, in a tragic drowning accident at the family’s home in 2019.



One year after River’s death, the couple decided to try for another baby — a decision that was complicated by the fact that Amber had undergone a tubal ligation procedure after giving birth to River, thinking that their family was complete.



In an hour-long documentary uploaded this week to their YouTube channel, The Smiths, Amber takes fans behind the scenes of her IVF journey, explaining each stage of the process behind her efforts to get pregnant.



One especially heartrending moment from the film happens when Amber finally gets the good news from her doctor that she’s pregnant, only to experience a miscarriage weeks later. She recounted her painful story to her fans, pointing out that her faith was bringing her peace.

“There is a purpose for this. There is a purpose for this pain and this loss, and I know and I’m trusting that God is gonna bring good from this,” Amber says. “I’m only sharing this because I don’t think it’s talked about a lot.”

The couple had one more viable embryo from their IVF procedure, and happily, the second implantation worked.



When they finally announced their news last week, the couple appeared on CBS This Morning to discuss the experience.

“[We want to spread] a message of hope, restoration, faith and redemption. Because that’s what this story is for us,” Granger said at the time.





By Carena Liptak

