Grand Ole Opry announces plans to return to full capacity, ahead of a stacked summer schedule of shows

For the first time in over a year, Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry will welcome full-capacity audiences back to its shows beginning May 14.

The Opry has had a strict capacity cap in place ever since re-opening its doors to the public following the COVID-19 shutdowns, which began in March of 2020. As it resumes full-capacity shows, the venue will continue to follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including enhanced cleaning procedures and mandatory mask-wearing for audience members and staff.

The move to full-capacity shows comes ahead of an exciting lineup of performances booked at the Opry this summer. Lorrie Morgan and The Oak Ridge Boys are among the acts scheduled to perform during the first full-capacity show.

Other artists set for spring and summer appearances at the Opry include Luke Combs, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Chris Young, Lauren Alaina and many more. Head to the venue’s website for more details.

