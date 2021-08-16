‘Good Things’: Dan + Shay set streaming record with new album

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay are going for gold with Good Things.

Following its release on Friday, the duo’s new album has set a record by becoming the first country album in the streaming era to be RIAA-certified Gold upon its release, defined as 500,000 units sold.

The duo celebrated the album’s release with a concert at Centennial Park in Nashville that drew 10,000 fans.

Additionally, the Grammy-winners’ current single, “Glad You Exist,” sits at #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, the latest in a streak of six consecutive #1 hits that includes “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “All to Myself,” the crossover smash “10,000 Hours,” featuring Justin Bieber, and “I Should Probably Go to Bed.” The duo has also scored three other chart-topping singles, starting with “Nothin’ Like You,” “From the Ground Up” and “How Not To.”

Dan + Shay have also announced that “Steal My Love” is their new single, with the video dropping tonight at 6 p.m. ET. They’re set to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

