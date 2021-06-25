‘Gold Chain Cowboy’: Parker McCollum announces his full-length debut, out this summer

UMG Nashville

Last year, Parker McCollum had one of the most successful years of any rising star in country music, with his EP, Hollywood Gold, coming in as the highest-selling debut EP of 2020.

Hollywood Gold also included Parker’s breakout single, “Pretty Heart,” which earned the singer his first number-one at country radio. The song also notched RIAA Platinum certification.

Now, Parker has announced his highly-anticipated full-length debut, a ten-song collection called Gold Chain Cowboy that’ll be out July 30. The track list includes “Pretty Heart” and Parker’s current single, “To Be Loved by You.” To celebrate his album announcement, Parker dropped another new song off the project, “Rest of My Life,” on Friday.

“Rest of My Life” is the only song on the project that Parker wrote solo, though he’s a co-writer on all ten tracks. To help him pen the album, he enlisted some serious country songwriting muscle: Co-writers on Gold Chain Cowboy include Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, Randy Rogers and hitmaking songwriter Rhett Akins.

Parker’s new album includes a duet, too: Danielle Bradbery lends her voice to a track called “Dallas.”

Gold Chain Cowboy is available to pre-save now. Fans can also catch Parker as one of the opening acts on Dierks Bentley’s 2021 Beers on Me Tour.

