“Glow”: Chris Stapleton teams with Kelly Clarkson for a festive new duet

Kelly Clarkson’s holiday project, When Christmas Comes Around, arrived on Friday, and the track list boasts some impressive collaborators. Among them is Chris Stapleton, who lends his voice to one particularly soulful song, “Glow.”

Kelly and Chris trade verses on the song, a love ballad about the one special person who’s missing from an otherwise perfect Christmas.

“Nothin’ has changed, I still wish you could be / Wrapped up in my arms, spendin’ Christmas with me,” the pair harmonize in the chorus. “When it gets cold is when I notice the most / With all the lights on the trees, even Christmas can’t compete with your glow…”

This is the first time Kelly’s ever teamed with Chris, but the pop star’s no stranger to country collaborations in general. In fact, “Under the Mistletoe” — her duet with Brett Eldredge — is a bonus track on When Christmas Comes Around.

Kelly also snagged a number-one country hit back in 2011, thanks to her duet with Jason Aldean, “Don’t You Wanna Stay.”

