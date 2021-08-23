“Get ready to fall apart”: Kacey Musgraves announces new album, ‘star-crossed’

Interscope Records/UMG Nashville

Kacey Musgraves is star-crossed in her highly anticipated new album.

Kacey announced Monday that star-crossed is the name of her fourth studio album, which will be released on September 10. It’s the follow-up to her multi-Grammy-winning 2018 project, Golden Hour. Kacey teams up again with producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk on the 15-track album, which features tracks titled “good wife,” “angel,” “camera roll,” and “gracias a la vida,” which translates to “thanks to life,” and more.

star-crossed is built around the concept of a modern-day tragedy in three acts, in light of her divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly. After teasing the title track on Instagram over the weekend, the singer has now dropped the song in full.

Alongside the album, Kacey will debut star-crossed: the film via Paramount+ featuring Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, actress Victoria Pedretti of The Haunting of Hill House, singer Princess Nokia, comedian Megan Stalter and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone.

The trailer for the film depicts Kacey as an out-of-the-ordinary bride who ultimately reclaims her freedom, with shots of her running alongside a black stallion and dancing with drag queens in the street in the middle of the desert.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.