Get a sneak peek of Carrie Underwood’s “Silent Night” performance at Opry Live: USO Holiday Special

The Grand Ole Opry’s first-ever Opry Live: USO Holiday Special airs on Saturday night, featuring festive performances from stars like Luke Combs, Josh Turner and Lauren Alaina.

It’s a special partnership with United Service Organizations, a nonprofit that provides entertainment for service members and their families. The Opry show will spotlight those actively serving, as well as veterans, with a focus on delivering the sounds of home leading into the holiday season.

Before the special airs on Saturday night, you can get a glimpse of one of the performances: Carrie Underwood’s classic take on “Silent Night.” Accompanied by a hushed piano line and strings, Carrie delivers a tender rendition of the holiday standard while standing on the Opry stage, backed by twinkling Christmas trees.

Watch the sneak peek via People, who premiered the clip.

Opry Live: USO Holiday Special ﻿will air on the Circle Network on December 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The event will also livestream on the USO and Circle All Access’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. Country singer-songwriter Kellie Pickler, who’s also a USO Global Ambassador, will host the show.

