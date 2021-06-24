Gary LeVox shares the epic music video for “We Got Fight,” from the movie ‘The Ice Road’

Robby Klein

The Netflix film The Ice Road premieres on Friday, and the end credits will feature Gary LeVox’s latest release, an epic, inspirational anthem called “We Got Fight.”

Ahead of the movie’s debut, Gary has shared the music video for its song. Full of clips from the film as well as shots of the singer performing from a smokey, dazzling stage, the “We Got Fight” video conjures up the same action-packed excitement and drama as the film does.

The Ice Road, which stars Liam Neeson, tells the story of an ice road trucker who must lead a rescue mission over a frozen ocean. The multi-genre soundtrack comes from a cast of artists signed to Big Machine Label Group. Other country singers who appear on the soundtrack include Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce and many more.

“We Got Fight” is the latest installment of Gary’s solo career, which has kept him busy ever since his superstar trio, Rascal Flatts, disbanded at the end of 2020. The singer recently put out a solo Christian EP, called One on One.

