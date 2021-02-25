Garth’s taking care of Trisha as she battles COVID-19

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19, though her husband Garth Brooks remains clear.

The two had been quarantining together at home in Nashville after a member of their team tested positive for coronavirus, though last week’s severe winter weather in Tennessee delayed their tests until a week after their potential exposure.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Garth explains. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

The superstar goes on to describe his wife as “tough” and “stronger than me,” while expressing his desire for fans to pray for the Georgia native.

“If anyone asks, that’s what you can do for her,” he adds. “That’s what I’m doing.”

At the same time, Garth admits he’s concerned about potential long-term effects for the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year.

“Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music…” he admits. “We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”

As Trisha’s on the mend, Garth plans to stay out of the spotlight, forgoing his weekly Monday night Inside Studio G chats until she’s recovered.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Garth declares. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

By Stephen Hubbard

