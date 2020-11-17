Garth/Trisha & Thomas Rhett/Lauren Akins Host Separate Christmas Specials

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are hosting a holiday special on CBS. “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” will air on Sunday, December 20th. It follows the couple’s concert special that aired on CBS earlier this year, “Garth & Trisha: Live by Request.”

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, will be joined by several country stars for the 11th Annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC. Performers include Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Lady A, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line and Kelsea Ballerini. The holiday special will air on Monday, November 30th on ABC. This is the first year it was filmed without a live audience.