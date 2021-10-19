Garth, The Ryman & You: Garth Brooks to play two shows at Ryman Auditorium

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Garth Brooks is heading to the Mother Church of Country Music for a special show next month.

The icon announced on Inside Studio G on Monday that he’s hosting An Intimate Evening with Garth Brooks at The Ryman Auditorium on November 19 and 20. The two-night series at the famed Nashville venue finds Garth performing an up-close and personal set wherein he shares the stories behind the songs.

Tickets cost $250 and are available in limited quantity; the venue will not be sold to capacity.

“Always team your name with something much bigger than your name,” Garth expressed upon announcing the show on Inside Studio G. “Tickets are going to be extremely limited. We didn’t want to put a seat in the house that didn’t feel like you were sitting right there onstage with us.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.