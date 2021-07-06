Garth Brooks working on “pretty cool” opportunity for fans at his stadium shows

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is set to resume his Stadium Tour this coming Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and while he’s made his enthusiasm for returning to the stage clear over the past year, he has an idea in the works to make the experience even more special for the fans.

On Monday night’s edition of Inside Studio G, Garth shared that he’s considering inviting fans who purchased tickets in the upper decks of the stadium to come to his soundcheck the day before the show.

“Talked to [the venues] today about possibly doing this thing where anybody that’s got an upper deck ticket, gonna do something special for the upper-deckers,” Garth said. “How do they get to see what the show looks like from down on the floor? Maybe your upper deck ticket gets you into soundcheck the night before down on the floor so you can see it from the floor.” He describes the opportunity as “pretty cool.”

Garth also hinted that he may be opening up more seats for purchase at the sold-out Vegas show.

“My plan is for you guys to crawl out of Vegas. I really want to hit it. I want to hit it hard,” he concludes. “And I want to send a message to the rest of the tour that this thing is firing back up.”

